Mountain West Football: 2022 Award Watch List Tracker

Miss anything in watch list season? Follow along as lists of college football’s best are unveiled and Mountain West football is recognized.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

Your landing page for all of the latest in watch lists.

College football season won’t kick off until late next month, but watch list season is underway.

Though it is rare that a Mountain West player takes home some postseason hardware, the conference has had a good amount of success in recent years: BYU’s Luke Staley won the Doak Walker Award way back in 2001 and New Mexico’s Teton Saltes won the Wuerffel Trophy in 2020, while Colorado State’s Trey McBride and San Diego State’s Matt Araiza earned the John Mackey Award and Ray Guy Award, respectively, in 2021.

Proud fan bases are more than happy to stake their claim and root for some of the country’s best athletes so, with that in mind, check back here every so often as various roll calls are revealed:

Lott IMPACT Award (exemplary player of integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity)

Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)

Maxwell Award (college football player of the year)

Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback)

Doak Walker Award (best running back)

Biletnikoff Award (best pass catcher)

Rimington Trophy (best center)

John Mackey Award (best tight end)

Butkus Award (best linebacker)

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (outstanding defensive player)

Lou Groza Award (best kicker)

Ray Guy Award (best punter)

Paul Hornung Trophy (college football’s most versatile player)

Wuerffel Trophy (exemplary community service with athletic and academic performance)

Dodd Trophy (best head coach who emphasizes scholarship, leadership, and integrity)

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (best college football player with a tie to Texas)

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (best senior or 4th-year junior quarterback)

Story continues

Patrick Mannelly Award (best long snapper)

Manning Award (best quarterback after bowl season)

Ted Hendricks Award (best defensive end)

Senior Bowl Watch List 2022

The Shrine Bowl 1000

More Mountain West Football!

Mountain West Football: Two Named To Walter Camp Award Watch List 2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #42, Utah State RB Calvin Tyler Jr.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire