Mountain West Football: 17 Players Named To 2022 Senior Bowl Watch List

Only the best of the best in the Mountain West made the cut among those the Senior Bowl will have their eye on this fall.

Stars galore, plus a couple surprises.

The Senior Bowl is one of the crucial events that bridges the long winter between the end of college football season and the NFL Draft, which makes the revelation of its 2022 watch list a point of attention.

Six different Mountain West teams are represented on the Senior Bowl watch list, led by the Boise State Broncos with six total selections and the Fresno State Bulldogs with four. Air Force, San Diego State, and San Jose State each have two players while Nevada has one.

The more interesting details involve those included who might come as something of a surprise, like Falcons wide receiver David Cormier and Boise State cornerback Markel Reed. One team noticeably absent from this list is Utah State, the defending conference champions who could reasonably have landed a couple of athletes, like quarterback Logan Bonner and running back Calvin Tyler Jr., on this list.

Air Force

David Cormier, WR

Kyle Patterson, TE

Boise State

Hank Bachmeier, QB

Caleb Biggers, CB

Divine Obichere, DL

John Ojukwu, OT

Markel Reed, CB

JL Skinner, S

Fresno State

Dontae Bull, OT

Jalen Cropper, WR

Jake Haener, QB

Evan Williams, S

Nevada

Aaron Frost, OT

San Diego State

Jesse Matthews, WR

Patrick McMorris, S

San Jose State

Viliami Fehoko, DE

Cade Hall, DE

The 2023 iteration of the Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, February 4, 2023. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network with a kickoff time of 11:30 AM PT/12:30 PM MT.

