Reports: Mountain West becomes second FBS conference to cancel season over COVID-19 concerns

A second FBS conference has pulled the plug on a season this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mountain West canceled its football season on Monday over coronavirus health and safety concerns, according to multiple reports. The conference is considering playing football in the spring instead, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, though no decision has been made.

The Mountain West is the second FBS conference to make that move, joining the Mid-American Conference — which canceled its season on Saturday. Both Old Dominion and UConn canceled their seasons individually, too, bringing the total number that will not play this fall to 26 of 130 possible teams.

The Mountain West announced just last week that it had planned to play an eight-game conference schedule with two non-conference games starting on Sept. 26.

A chaotic day in college football

The Mountain West’s decision marks the latest in a chaotic day in the college football world.

Big Ten conference leaders met on Sunday to discuss the future of the fall season, and a majority of presidents and chancellors are reportedly in favor of not playing this fall. Several coaches, both in the Big Ten and out, have since called for the season to go forward as planned. A group of prominent Power 5 conference players all called for a players union and pushed to play the season in a coordinated effort on social media late on Sunday night, too.

President Donald Trump, along with several other politicians, even joined in on the calls to hold a season this fall on Monday.

The NCAA’s Division II and Division II announced last week that they won’t have fall sports championships, and more than half of teams at the FCS level have already said they won’t play this fall, too.

Both Big Ten and Big 12 officials are set to meet on Monday night to continue discussions on the coming season, and Pac-12 officials have set a meeting for Tuesday.

