Mountain West Conference cancels football, fall sports in 2020

Another domino in the 2020 collegiate football world fell on Monday, August 10.

The Mountain West Conference has canceled football along with all other fall sports in 2020.

The conference will look at the 2021 spring sports season as an option.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement:

I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student- athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity. - Craig Thompson

The Mountain West conference is comprised of 12 Division I, FBS schools:

MOUNTAIN: Boise State, Air Force, Utah State, Wyoming, Colorado State and New Mexico

WEST: Hawai'i, San Diego State, Nevada, San Jose State, Fresno State and UNLV

Former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was named the next head coach of the UNLV Rebels after last season's 2020 Rose Bowl run. Arroyo and the Rebels will have to wait until at least 2021.

According to latest reports, the Power 5 conference leaders are not on the same page in terms of playing in 2020.

On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator) stated that his team is ready to play outside the Big Ten conference.

We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn't playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that's the case, I think we're prepared to look at any and all options. - Scott Frost

While rumors are spreading like a wildfire of the 2020 season getting canceled altogether, the players are making one last stand trying to have their voices be heard in what seems like a last ditch effort to salvage the season.

We should know soon enough if the Power 5 conference will follow in the footsteps of the Mountain West.

