Mountain West Championship Game Is Set Between Boise State Travels To UNLV

Computers made the choice and we have to deal with it.

Rebels are a first time title game participant

The three-way tie was broken between San Jose State, Boise State, and UNLV with use of the old BCS computer formulas. Those numbers chose Boise State to travel to Las Vegas to face the UNLV Rebels.

San Jose State is arguably playing the best football while riding a six-game winning streak, but their slow start to the first half of the season did them no favors. Neither did blowing a 27-7 lead over Boise State in league play.

The title game is spoken for and it has a lot of story lines with the Rebels being one of the best stories in college football. After decades of being a bad football team with a once in a decade bowl appearance, the Rebels are on the cusp of a double-digit winning season.

The last Rebel team to win nine games, one has to look all the way back to the 1979 season when UNLV was an independent as they went 9-1-2. The 1984 team featuring Randall Cunningham initially had a better record at 11-2 with a conference title and California Bowl win. However, those wins plus some in 1983 are now considered forfeits due to using academically intelligible players.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 3p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada; Allegiant Stadium

TV: FOX

Boise State is making a run at a conference title is nothing new, but they are doing it so with interim head coach Spencer Danielson. The school parted ways with Andy Avalos a few weeks ago. It would be something for Boise State to win the conference title with an interim coach.

