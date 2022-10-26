Mountain West Bowl Projections After Week 8
Mountain West Bowl Projections After Week 8
We are getting closer to teams getting bowl eligibility
Clarity is happening
The Mountain West top to bottom is shaking out mostly for how we thought it would be. Boise State is leading the Mountain Division with San Diego State and Fresno State in the running for the West Division.
The overall records may not be great, especially for the Bulldogs and Aztecs, but they are the frontrunners are projected.
All signs point to UNLV making a bowl game this year and it would be the first time in almost a decade they’d go to the post season. San Jose State could win the league, and it is looking more and more likely that the conference could have seven teams go bowling. There are three teams with five victories and three with four. Fresno State is looking more like a bowl game but they are just 3-4 at the moment.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins are below
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
We are going big this week and projecting that seven Mountain West teams will go bowling. Fresno State will join the group this time around as they seemingly are on the right track and are getting better and slowly getting more healthy.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. Louisiana
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Washington State
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. BYU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Ohio
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Rice
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022
Time TBD, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Memphis
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Ball State
