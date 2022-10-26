Mountain West Bowl Projections After Week 8

We are getting closer to teams getting bowl eligibility

Clarity is happening

The Mountain West top to bottom is shaking out mostly for how we thought it would be. Boise State is leading the Mountain Division with San Diego State and Fresno State in the running for the West Division.

The overall records may not be great, especially for the Bulldogs and Aztecs, but they are the frontrunners are projected.

All signs point to UNLV making a bowl game this year and it would be the first time in almost a decade they’d go to the post season. San Jose State could win the league, and it is looking more and more likely that the conference could have seven teams go bowling. There are three teams with five victories and three with four. Fresno State is looking more like a bowl game but they are just 3-4 at the moment.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins are below

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7

We are going big this week and projecting that seven Mountain West teams will go bowling. Fresno State will join the group this time around as they seemingly are on the right track and are getting better and slowly getting more healthy.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. Louisiana

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Washington State

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. BYU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Ohio

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Rice

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl



Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022

Time TBD, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Memphis

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Ball State





