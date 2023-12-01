Mountain West announces football scheduling agreement with Oregon State, Washington State

The Mountain West and the remaining two Pac-12 teams announced a scheduling agreement for the 2024 football season.

The league announced Friday that Mountain West teams will play seven conference games and then one against either Oregon State and Washington State, the two teams remaining in the Pac-12. The rest of the Pac-12 are off to different leagues, leaving those two without a league or schedule for next season.

The matchups for those games have not been announced yet. The two Pac-12 schools will not be eligible for the MW championship and those games won't count as conference games.

CSU's current 2024 schedule is:

Home: Northern Colorado, Colorado, UTEP, Utah State, Wyoming, New Mexico, San Jose State.

Road: Texas, Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State.

The nonconference games won't change, but one of the MW matchups will be removed to add Oregon State or Washington State. CSU hosted Washington State earlier this year and played at Washington State in 2022. The Rams were scheduled to play at Oregon State in 2020, but that game was wiped out by COVID restrictions. Oregon State played at CSU in 2017 to open Canvas Stadium.

