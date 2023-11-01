Mountain View football galvanized by legacy left behind by beloved Tunufa'i Ta'ase

It was as if Tunufa'i Ta'ase never left Mesa Mountain View High School. A month after his Sept. 2 death from heart failure, something magical, maybe miraculous from above happened on the football field.

His son Tavita, a lineman for the Toros, forced a fumble at the line of scrimmage. The ball was recovered by 6-foot-3, 370-pound Kaleb Gibson, who picked up some blocks, and raced 79 yards for a touchdown.

Gibson, for that game, was wearing cleats donated to him from the Tunufa'i family foundation that was started after his death, something important to him because of a rough childhood, when it was a struggle for his family to outfit him with proper equipment to play football.

"We were cheering so loud," said Tunafa'i's widow, Laurie, who, with Tunufa'i, raised 10 children. "It was a beautiful moment. I didn't even know that Tavita had forced the fumble. It wasn't until afterwards, someone said, 'Oh, Tavita. ..' We were going, 'That's not why we're cheering.' It was awesome. It was all connected. But I know that Tunafa'i was there, and (Gibson) just ran his heart out."

It's taken a close family atmosphere at Mountain View for the Toros to turn this into a magical football season. And it took a big man with a big heart like Tunafa'i to help make this such a well-connected team.

The Toros will carry his spirit onto the field Friday night when they face their biggest rival, Red Mountain, in the final regular-season game, which is The Republic's Game of the Week. The 6A playoffs will be next for the Toros.

The team has embraced Tavita since his father died at the age of 55 the day after attending his game against Scottsdale Saguaro on Sept. 1. Since that 44-20 loss, Mountain View has won six of its last seven games, the lone loss coming against defending state champion Chandler Basha.

The week before his death, he was in the hospital for heart treatment. But he wouldn't miss his son's next game.

Tavita hasn't taken a playoff since his father's death, showing up every day for practice, leading his team out onto the field, and feeling his father's spirit run through him as he plays guard on offense and tackle on defense. He's turned to not only his mom and nine other siblings to lean on but also supportive teammates and coaches. The whole community has taken him in.

Toros offensive lineman Tavita Ta'ase (98) surrounded by his teammates at Mountain View High School football field on Oct. 25, 2023.

"I'm playing this season for him," said Tavita, the youngest of three Ta'ase boys who have played football at Mountain View. "I'm just trying to be the best person I can be in life. That's what he would have wanted me to do."

Tunufa'i was born in Hawaii and moved to California during junior high. He came from a large family that scraped to get by, finding happiness in the little things. His brother died when he was young. He stayed with family members in California and eventually got a football scholarship to Utah. He loved football, but it was a struggle for him in high school to have the right equipment.

With caring coaches, he made it through and ended up with a scholarship to play football at Utah, where he was a defensive lineman.

"He was always looking out for the underdog," Laurie said. "It meant a lot for the kids to have the necessary equipment, and shoes and those types of things."

So when he died, instead of flowers, the family asked for shoes in his name for young athletes in all sports. The family will have a fundraiser each year. This fund will help young people who need shoes but can't afford them.

"That's family driven, but we're 100% supportive," said Wayne Syrek, the booster club president. "We're going to do everything we can to honor that legacy and keep it going."

Coach Joe Germaine coached Malaki Ta'ase at Mountain View in 2021, when he was a starting defensive end but turned into a coach and manager on the sideline after a torn ACL kept him off the field. He is now playing at BYU.

Toros offensive lineman Tavita Ta'ase (98) at practice at Mountain View High School football field on Oct. 25, 2023.

"I think everybody gravitated towards Tunufa'i," Germaine said. "He was such a presence, and so loving. He just made everybody feel like they were the most important person there."

The Toros start each game with a chant in Tunufai's honor. There were stickers on the back of their helmets with Tunufa'i with his date of birth and the day he died.

"I do a little clap, a ritual," Tavita said.

Tavita said there are always going to be struggles not having his father, but his mother has stayed strong with the love from everyone around, including the Mountain View community.

Gibson said he only wears the cleats gifted to him from the Tunufa'i foundation for games. He knows there's more magic in them.

"Tunufa'i is there," Gibson said. "The chemistry on this team has been 110% lately."

Gibson's touchdown in those "miraculous" cleats came a little more than a month after Tunafa'i's death, on Oct. 5, against rival Mesa. and was symbolic, a galvanizing moment in this football season for the Toros.

"That one play was just beautiful to represent what's happened in our life as a family," Laurie said.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mountain View football galvanized by Tunufa'i Ta'ase's legacy