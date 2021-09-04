Mountain Ridge, Southern open season in Oakland

Sep. 4—OAKLAND — After six seasons, Mountain Ridge and Southern are back on each other's schedule, as the Rams will play their first football game on their new turf this afternoon against the Miners.

Mountain Ridge leads the series all-time, 7-1, winning the first five meetings by a combined 223-22.

The Rams' lone win in the series came in 2012 — a year before head coach Jon Nazelrod took over the reins of the program — in a 42-8 victory when Garrett Campbell ran for 144 yards and Seth Kinser scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns for a 28-0 halftime lead.

After winning in 2013, the Miners won the 2014 matchup, 53-12, when Dalton Jefferies carried the ball eight times for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Ty Brooks added nine carries for 101 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Bryce Snyder leads the Mountain Ridge offense this season after the Miners went 3-1 over the pandemic season, including an undefeated 3-0 stretch during the spring.

Snyder will have all of his favorite targets to throw to — Jaden Lee, Nathaniel Washington, Colin Lowry and Uma Pua'auli, to name a few — as the Miners lost just one starter on offense while returning a slew of starters on defense.

Zach Schock, an offensive-lineman-turned-quarterback, will be tasked with orchestrating Southern's offense. Schock will have last year's QB, Tyler Strawser, lining up at halfback in the Wing-T offense.

Kickoff at Southern is set for 4 p.m. due to the stadium not having lights.

