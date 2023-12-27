Mountain Ridge routs Paw Paw, 71-41, at Clear Spring tournament

Dec. 27—CLEAR SPRING — Mountain Ridge jumped out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 71-41 rout of Paw Paw on Wednesday at the Clear Spring Christmas tournament.

The Miners (2-4) ended a two-game losing streak with the victory. Paw Paw (5-3) dropped its third straight contest.

Four scorers finished in double figures for Mountain Ridge, which led 22-6 at the end of the first period, 39-14 at the half and 57-32 after three.

Ian Duncan ended with a game-high 16 points. Cameron Breighner and Will Patterson scored 14 apiece, and Owen McGeady ended with 10 points.

Paw Paw was paced by Donovan Tanouye's 13 points, followed by Ayden Crabtree with 10 and Taylor Carder with eight.

The Pirates hit four of their five 3-pointers during the third quarter. Crabtree and Carder sunk two apiece. McGeady accounted for two of the Miners' three 3s.

Heritage Academy, which defeated Mountain Ridge, 63-44, on Tuesday, routed Clear Spring, 77-36, in the final game of the tournament on Wednesday to improve its record to 10-0.

Mountain Ridge hosts Shalom on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 5:30 p.m. Paw Paw is at Salisbury on Friday.