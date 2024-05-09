Mountain Ridge boys, Allegany girls capture WestMAC titles

May 9—FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys and Allegany girls won the WestMAC track and field championship on Wednesday at Mountain Ridge High School.

"Our team is peaking at the right time," Mountain Ridge boy's head coach Hayden Lindsey said. "We had a good meet, guys and girls."

The Miners (133) won the boys title with Allegany (94) taking second and Fort Hill (84) in third.

Southern (28) finished fourth while Northern (27) was fifth.

The Campers (141) won the girls crown with Mountain Ridge (99.5) in second and Northern (58.5) third.

Fort Hill (44) took fourth place while Southern (31) finished fifth.

Athletes from Bishop Walsh and Lighthouse Christian Academy also competed.

On the boy's side, Ethan DeRiso and Zach Haberlein from Mountain Ridge led all competitors with first-place finishes in four events.

DeRiso and Haberlein were part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams who finished first.

The 4x100 team, along with Noah Blank and Eli Cooper, won with a time of 44.29.

DeRiso, Haberlein, Cooper and Will Patterson won the 4x200, running a 1:31:41.

DeRiso won the 200M with a 23.15 while Haberlein took the 100M with a 11.37.

Fort Hill's Landon Sensabaugh was one of several athletes who won two events.

He won the 400M with a 52.25 and along with Nick Willison, Liam Hamilton and Chase Lamb won the 4x400M relay with a 3:33:52.

Austin Simpson from the Miners won the 800M timing 2:10:45.

The Campers' Dustin Long took the 1600 and 3200M, running a 4:46:66 in the 1600 and a 11:23:15 in the 3200.

"He's coming off of injury and ran the 1600 in a very competitive field," Allegany boy's head coach George Brown said. "Dusty's a sophomore and still learning, but at the same time is one of the most competitive student-athletes I've ever worked with."

Liam Hamilton from the Sentinels won the 110M hurdles with a 15.80.

Chase Lamb of Fort Hill took the 300M hurdles, running a 42.14.

The Miners won the 4x800M relay as Ackerley Mulcaster, Austin Simpson, Landon Sweitzer and Owen Pratt finished in 8:43:50.

In the field events, first place either went to Allegany or Mountain Ridge.

Andrew Highland from the Campers won the shot put with a throw of 48-07.00.

"As a senior, Andrew continues to get better and is now one of the best overall throwers in 1A.," Brown said. "He has been consistent all season."

The Miners' Andrew Ketterman set a personal record with a 138-08 discus throw.

He also won the pole vault, reaching 11-00.00.

"He can do any event really well," Lindsey said. "He really excels in the throws and the pole vault. We've thrown him in the hurdles and triple jump, he does well in those events too. He's a giant point scorer for the boys team."

Brody Williams from Allegany won the high jump, reaching 5-08.00.

Dae Dae Smith of the Campers won the long jump and triple jump, setting personal bests in both events.

He took the long jump with a 21-07.00 and the triple jump with a 43-00.00.

"Dae Dae is just a tough, tough kid," Brown said. "Dae Dae's a senior, he provides a lot of senior leadership."

Among the girls, Allegany's Avery Miller led the competitors with four wins.

She's a six-time state champion in outdoor track across five events and is on pace to break Maryland's record of 13 state titles.

She holds offers from several Division I colleges in track with notable offers including Duke, North Carolina, West Virginia, South Carolina and Penn State.

On Wednesday, Miller won the 100, 200 and 400M along with the long jump.

"Avery is a once in a generation athlete," Brown said, "What a lot of people don't understand is she works for everything. She's a talented athlete, but at the same time, she works hard. She does everything in the world you could ask of her."

She set personal bests in the 100M (12.13) and 400M (56.02) and set a season best in the 200M (25.12).

Miller took the long jump, recording 18-04.25.

Lydia Nelson from Northern will also compete in Division I track.

She was a member of the Huskies' 2021 and 2022 state champion teams and won the individual state title in 2021.

"Lydia is a girl who has been a little under appreciated the last year," Lindsey said, who was previously Northern's girl's track coach for 14 seasons. "She is gonna go to states and probably win three state titles. She is a standout phenom, I know her goal is to be the first girl from this area to ever run under five minutes in the mile. I think she's going to do that, it's amazing to see."

The UMBC commit won the 800 (2:27:75), 1600 (5:21:01) and 3200M (12:36:58) on Wednesday.

"Coming from a small school like Northern and having someone find you and want you, she's gonna make an impact at that level," Lindsey said.

Carolyn Hughes from Mountain Ridge won the 100 (17.51) and 300M (50.29) hurdles, setting a personal best in the 300M.

Reece Rizzo was part of three first-place relay teams for the Miners.

In the 4x100, Rizzo, Annabeth Hughes, Allie Knieriem and Layla Miller finished in 53.28.

Rizzo, Emma Michael, Kealana Pua'auli and Sydney Snyder won the 4x200M in 1:51:40, also winning the 4x400M in 4:21:78.

"She's been out for a couple weeks, she came back and we put her in events she's normally not in," Lindsey said of Rizzo. "She's doing really well in those, that determination is what stands out."

In the 4x800M relay, Allegany's Morgan Ruggles, Sophia Valois, Morgan Trautwein and Ellena Nelson won with a 10:36.47.

The Campers won four of the five other field events.

Brandi Gochenauer from Allegany won the shot put with a throw of 35-10.25.

Gochenauer also won the discus with a throw of 106-11.

Alco's Sierra Campbell took the triple jump with a 36-03.25.

"She's dominated the triple jump over the past two years and continues to dominate," Brown said. "Today, we put her in the high jump because we're looking towards the state meet and hoping for some performances there. She'd have to do this in regionals but jumped 4 feet 10 today. I think she was close to having a personal best in the 400."

Reghan Sivic from Mountain Ridge won the pole vault, reaching 8-06.00.

Fort Hill's MaeLeigh Plummer took the high jump with a distance of 5-02.00.

Southern had three second place finishes.

In the triple jump, Charlie Peterson set a personal best reaching 39-04.00.

Abby Butina timed a 1:01:13 in the 200M.

The 4x100 relay team of Abbi Harsh, Iris Dubansky, Danielle Brobst and Hannah Porter finished in 54.09.

Bishop Walsh's top finishers both finished sixth.

Michael Caporale in the high jump reached 5-00.00 while Ella Riley timed 6:12:02 in the 1600M.

Lighthouse's top finisher was Chris Maistros in the 200M, finishing ninth with a personal best in the 200M in 25.22.

Up next for the WestMAC teams is the Class 1A West Region championships, beginning on Monday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.

Boonsboro, Brunswick, Catoctin, Clear Spring, Hancock, Liberty, Smithsburg and South Carroll will also compete.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.