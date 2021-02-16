Mountain rescuer who fell 500ft trying to help lockdown flouters will be in a wheelchair for life

Chris Lewis - Mike Blakey/PA

A mountain rescue volunteer who plunged 500ft while trying to rescue two wild campers flouting the Covid restrictions will spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

A £100,000 fund raising target has been set to help Chris Lewis, 60, who was on Tuesday identified as the injured rescuer by his colleagues at Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team.

His team mates say that being left in a wheelchair for the rest of his life would be "a pretty good outcome".

Mr Lewis was one of the members of the team called out on Feb 6 to Red Screes above Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District to two men who had travelled from Liverpool and Leicester to stay overnight in the wilderness.

The 47-year-old from Leicester suffered chest pains during the night and called for help, but on their way to reach him Mr Lewis plunged down a ravine.

The campers were each fined £200 each for breaching coronavirus lockdown laws.

Patterdale Mountain Rescue team leader Mike Rippon said: "He's got quite a lot of damage to his back in the area of his neck which has pretty serious and critical conditions for the future.

"We expect him to be at the best case wheelchair bound but that would be a pretty good outcome."

Mr Rippon added that the catastrophic injuries suffered by Chris Lewis had hit the entire team.

He said: "It has been significant. In the last seven days or so we have tried to assess the team's morale, mental wellbeing and how it has affected everybody.

"We've put things in place to allow people to reach out about what they're feeling as a result of the incident. These things don't come out in people overnight so we'll have to monitor things for the foreseeable future.

"We are a team of dedicated volunteers and like everyone in mountain rescue we give our time freely, we go out and rescue people at the drop of a hat. It is unfortunate that in this case these people were breaking lockdown rules.

"The outpouring of sympathy has been humbling and the funds raised will go to Chris for the long term, they will be for his future."

Mr Lewis, who also suffered multiple facial fractures in the fall at Red Screes above Kirkstone Pass, is still in intensive care.

His colleague Mike Blakey said: "I've done this for 25 years, I can honestly say this was the worst rescue.

"I've seen some things in my time but you never expect to have to rescue one of your own.

"He's having conversations with me already about where we are going to go in the wheelchair."

Rescue volunteer Ben Hammond, who was the first to get to Mr Lewis after he fell down a steep slope, said: "He's a very experienced member of the team and is someone to look up to.

"Certainly his injuries are life-changing."

Despite the anger aimed at the two campers online, Martin Cotterell from the team said volunteers "are not there to judge".

He said: "We are there to help. We all love the fells, we are all mountaineers, we go out there because we think we can help people in difficulty. Trying to judge is wrong."

Online fundraisers have been set up and raised thousands of pounds for the team.

Local resident Kate Whittenbury, who started one of the funds for Mr Lewis, said: "Local people are quite angry about it to be honest. It didn't really have to happen, they shouldn't have been here in the first place.

"I just thought something positive needed to be done to offset the negativity."

Richard Warren, chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said Mr Lewis was a "fantastic guy" and the support has been "overwhelming".

Mr Warren said the first thing Mr Lewis said when he arrived at the hospital was "how's the other casualty?".