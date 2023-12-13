Mountain Pointe RB Christian Clark gets big sendoff to Texas for national title run

Phoenix Mountain Pointe running back Christian Clark will take his last high school final Friday, then get on a plane to Texas, and, by early next week he'll be following the Longhorns' football team as it prepares for what it hopes are two bowl games concluding with a national championship.

On Tuesday, Mountain Pointe held a big sendoff, a sort of week-early signing ceremony that he wouldn't be able to attend next Wednesday when the 72-hour early signing period starts for high school football seniors.

Mountain Pointe running back Christian Clark hugs his mother Shannon after the school held a ceremony for him on Dec. 12, 2023, celebrating his move to play college football at Texas.

Clark said he won't suit up with the team to play since he's not officially a student there yet, but he'll follow the team on its bowl journey.

No. 3-ranked Texas plays No. 2 Washington on Jan. 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans as part of the College Football Playoff. The winner advances to the Jan. 8 national championship game in Houston against either No. 1 Michigan or No. 4 Alabama, which meet in the Rose Bowl, also on Jan. 1.

"It means the world," the 5-foot-11, 207-pound Clark said. "It's something I always dreamed about as a kid. I always talked about it. It's crazy because me and my dad (Rick), we always said we loved the Texas colors. I was envisioning it."

Clark started his high school career at rival Desert Vista, but, with so many coaching changes at the school, Clark returned to the place that Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer referred to as his "home" school.

Pride running back Christian Clark (6) runs the ball at Mountain Pointe High School football field on Oct. 13, 2023.

He didn't have to miss any time during his junior year at Mountain Pointe, after which his recruiting blew up with offers from not just Texas but Alabama, Oregon, Florida State, Georgia, Arizona and Arizona State.

In the spring, he became the most sought-after 2024 football prospect in Arizona.

"I think just naturally his size," Lauer said about what prompted Power 5 college coaches to come in on Clark. "He's 207 pounds today. Still has a six-pack. He has those measurables. He is very agile. He has great body control and ball skills. He's kind of the total package."

Scottsdale Desert Mountain cornerback Santana Wilson, who will graduate from high school after the spring semester, came to Clark's ceremony Tuesday in the same burnt orange Texas shirt that Clark was wearing.

Clark's father battled cancer early in his high school career. But with his father in good health, he felt he could make this move to Texas.

"It's not too far, but it makes me feel a lot better knowing he's in good hands, that he's feeling good," Clark said. "There's not much to worry about when I'm across the country."

Clark said he piled up the academic workload since last spring, taking two English courses in one semester, and an online course on top of that. "It was hard but I got through it."

"Starting this semester, I finished all my math within a month," he added.

Clark hopes to play early.

"It's up to me to put in the work," he said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mountain Pointe running back Christian Clark gets big sendoff to Texas