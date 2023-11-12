Mountain Lakes girls soccer captures third Group 1 title in four years

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Daisy Duda joked that she's selfish. The Mountain Lakes junior refused to give up the NJSIAA Group 1 girls soccer trophy. She called it the team's baby, which "left home and it came back to us."

The Lakers defeated Point Pleasant Beach for the second year in a row to capture their third NJSIAA title in four seasons.

The Mountain Lakes girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Point Pleasant Beach to win its second straight NJSIAA Group 1 championship on Nov. 12, 2023.

Mountain Lakes started its dynasty by beating Shore Regional in 2019, then won the Northwest A COVID-tinged championship. The Lakers lost to Shore in Group 1 in 2021, before rebounding to defeat Point Beach, 5-1, last fall.

"It's the best feeling in the world," said Duda, part of a trio of juniors – with Abby Hawes and Maya Ritchie – Mountain Lakes coach Sean Maurizi dubbed the Strike Force.

The Lakers' Strike Force came through on Sunday. Hawes scored twice, and Ritchie once, with Duda delivering a pair of assists.

As Point Beach scored on a deflection 10 minutes into the second half, Hawes recalled the Group 1 final freshman year, when Mountain Lakes squandered a 2-0 lead and lost in overtime. She added an insurance goal with less than two minutes to play, then the trio subbed out together and started the Lakers' celebration.

"I can't believe that just happened," said Hawes, who led Mountain Lakes with 17 goals. "We have so many new people. A lot of girls, it's the first varsity sport they've ever played. It's something completely new for them. It's so exciting that I get to experience it with them, and we all get to experience it together."

Long road to glory

After graduating 17 seniors, Mountain Lakes (15-7) felt like an underdog. A 7-2 season-opening loss to Madison didn't help change attitudes, at least on the outside.

But the young Lakers believed in each other. The five veterans brought their new teammates into the tradition Maurizi has been trying to build since coming over from Briarcliff Middle School. He started cultivating talent in the Mountain Lakes/Boonton Township youth program, bringing them up through a shared system.

The Lakers end the season with wins in nine of their last 10, after a first-round loss in the Morris County Tournament. They have won six in a row.

"At our last practice, I said for all the freshmen, I knew how it felt. It's the worst feeling in the world to lose a final," Duda said. "To experience it last year, it's the best ever. With our new team, I was so hyped to be able to let these new teammates experience it. It's such a high."

