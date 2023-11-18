Mountain Lakes football turns away Shabazz to return to Group 1 state championship game

MOUNTAIN LAKES - Mountain Lakes stuck to its traditional game plan and the results remained the same.

The Herd booked a second straight trip to the Group 1 state final in two weeks with a 49-12 win over Shabazz in the NJSIAA Group semifinals on Friday night at Wilkins Field.

Quarterback Ben Miniter and running back Ian Redzepagic ran for two, first-half touchdowns and Mountain Lakes scored on five of its six drives in the opening half.

Mountain Lakes will meet Glassboro on the Group 1 title game on either Nov. 26 or Nov. 29 at Rutgers. Glassboro defeated Woodstown, 14-10 in the other semifinal game on Friday night.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mountain Lakes NJ football headed back to Group 1 state title game