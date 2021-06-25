Mountain bikers have plenty of race options in Anchorage in the next several days

Jun. 25—From a race where the clock only ticks for downhill sections to one that will raise money for a bike park at Mirror Lake to another that's for women only, the next several days provide plenty of chances for mountain bikers to test their mettle on the pedal.

Five races are happening in and around Anchorage during an eight-day stretch that begins Friday:

— The Gambler Enduro at 7 p.m. Friday on the Hillside Park single-track trails.

— The Midsummer Masher cross-country race Sunday at 11 a.m. at Mirror Lake.

— The kickoff of the three-race Arctic MTB women's cross-country series on Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the Kincaid Park stadium.

— The Little Campbell Lake time trial on Wednesday, June 30, at Kincaid Park, the third race in the six-race Alaska Cycling Promotions cross-country series.

— The Hillside Hustler cross-country race on Friday, July 2, at Hilltop, with three separate race starts to accommodate varying skill levels.

Things begin Friday with the race where only downhills matter. The Gambler Enduro, sponsored by Speedway Cycles, is back on the Hillside STA trails, with action beginning at 7 p.m. at Drone Lane, near the overflow parking lot at Hilltop Ski Area.

"Only the downhill sections are timed. Take all the time you want climbing," said race organizer Greg Matyas of Speedway Cycles. "It's great fun."

Because uphill sections aren't part of the race, "timing is a bit of a cluster," Matyas said. In order to determine a rider's time, the race will use the Strava app, which will be programmed to only measure times on the descents.

There's a total of five downhills, each about a mile long. There's about 10-to-15 minutes of climbing after each downhill.

On Sunday, the Midsummer Masher will draw racers to Mirror Lake near Chugiak for a race co-sponsored by Arctic MTB and Chugach Mountain Bike Riders.

It's a fundraiser for the Chugach Mountain Bike Riders' ongoing development at woodsy Mirror Lake. Instead of an entry fee, riders are asked to make a minimum $20 donation to CMBR, a group whose projects at the lake include building a bike park and making upgrades to multi-use trails.

Story continues

Monday marks the start of the Arctic MTB women's race series, sponsored by the Trek Store. It's a three-race series with races also scheduled for July 12 and July 19.

The series offers divisions ranging from rookies to open-class racers, as well as for single-speed bikes and fat bikes.

Helmets are required. So are bear bells.

On Wednesday, a new cross-country series put on by Alaska Cycling Promotions and Chain Reaction Cycles continues at Kincaid Park with the third of six races.

The Little Campbell Lake time trial will be held on some of the single-tracks used in the annual Hammerman Triathlon, said Jamie Stull of Chain Reaction Cycles.

The first race in the series drew about 90 riders, Stull said. The second race happened in the rain and drew about 60. Three races remain after Wednesday's, on July 14, July 28 and Aug. 18.

The busy eight-day stretch of mountain bike races ends on Friday, July 2, with the Hillside Hustler, an Arctic MTB event that will send riders on a mix of cross-country ski trails and STA trails.

The race is trying a new format that will include three separate start times based on skill levels "to alleviate the stress of being lapped or lapping riders and to encourage more spectating/cheering/heckling," according to Arctic MTB.

The one-lap race for novices and juniors starts at 6:30 p.m.; the two-lap race for intermediates, masters, single-speed racers and elite juniors starts at 7 p.m.; and the three-lap open race begins at 7:45 p.m.