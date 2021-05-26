Mountain biker breaks record with 98 ft front flip
A Spanish mountain biker has broken a new record
LOCATION: STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA
He landed the biggest dirt to dirt front flip ever
ARROW: 98 ft
NAME STRAP: BIENVENIDO AGUADO, MOUNTAIN BIKER
"I just did the biggest front flip ever with a downhill bike at the Darkfest course... It is something I have been waiting for for so long, especially with the last Darkfest. It was quite windy, so we didn't get as many laps as we wanted. But it was time. All the pressure was out after doing it, and I am the happiest dude on the planet right now."
The previous record of 69 ft was set in 2014
by Canadian Tom Van Steenbergen
Darkfest is an annual event in South Africa
for maverick mountain bike freeriders