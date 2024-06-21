Mount Vernon baseball anxious to play at renovated ballpark

Jun. 21—MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — After a nearly three-year wait, Mount Vernon baseball is finally ready to play at home.

Having completed the last part of their field renovations in May, both the amateur and American Legion baseball programs are poised to debut their upgraded home ballpark. The project sought to put in a natural grass infield, in-ground dugouts and a new backstop made of concrete.

The level of anticipation for playing on the new surface is high for the players, while also providing a quality surface for the town's youth to grow on the diamond.

"We don't have a pool in town," Mount Vernon player/coach Deric Denning said. "We really only have baseball in town, so the field will provide our youth programs with a really good opportunity to develop their skills on the diamond, and for the community a good experience coming out to watch games."

The upgrades were done in light of other towns in the surrounding area having completed renovations of their own. It also now opens up the possibility of Mount Vernon hosting teener or amateur state tournaments in the future, as the all-dirt infield, among other issues, served as an obstacle in the past.

The project received a boost in the form of an $8,500 matching grant from the Minnesota Twins Community Fund in 2021, which helped complete the in-ground dugouts the following spring. But it's been mostly funded by individual donations, and the work put in has mainly been completed by the players themselves.

"We've had a lot of financial donations, and a lot of time donations of guys coming from their day jobs and doing the best they can," Denning said. "It's been a lot of trial and error, but I think we have (the ballpark) in a really good place. ... When we put the sod in, we were there until 1:30 a.m."

In the time between the sod installation and a reprofiling of the backstop, Mount Vernon has called Cadwell Park in Mitchell home, with the Mustangs having played two games there. The Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney Padres Legion team opened their season with five games on the road.

While the travel has been extensive for the first part of the summer baseball season, the Padres recently visited the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, to play baseball, a 17-0 victory against Faulkton/Highmore. The players also had the opportunity to tour the area.

"Once you walk inside the house, it's literally straight out of the 1980s," Denning said, "and during the game, there was no music. It was only the sound of the baseball game, which was a very cool experience."

Now, the baseball teams are ready to showcase their home field, with the Mustangs' home debut against the Platte Killer Tomatoes scheduled for Sunday, June 23, weather permitting.

Denning circled the June 30 doubleheader, when the Legion team hosts the Mitchell Aces and the amateur team plays the Parkston Mudcats, as the home date everyone's looking forward to. It also serves as the culmination of all the hard work of the last three years, with the games well worth the wait.

"It's been a group effort," Denning said. "We feel it's ready for games, and we're excited to play ball at home."