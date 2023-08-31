Mount Union Purple Raiders football schedule and scoreboard for 2023 season

Ben Leibowitz, Canton Repository
min read

The Mount Union Purple Raiders football team kicks off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 on the road against Defiance.

From there, the season will extend through Nov. 11.

Last season, Mount Union was dominant in the Ohio Athletic Conference. They finished the season with a 14-1 overall record, including going 9-0 in conference play.

It's a tough act to follow for the Purple Raiders, who will look to top the OAC once again in 2023.

Mount Union football schedule and scoreboard (all times ET):

Saturday, Sept. 2, at Defiance, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, at Marietta, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Muskingum, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Ohio Northern, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7, at Heidelberg, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. Capital University, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, at Wilmington College, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, vs. Otterbein, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, at John Carroll, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, vs. Baldwin Wallace, 1:30 p.m.

