Mount Union Purple Raiders football schedule and scoreboard for 2023 season
The Mount Union Purple Raiders football team kicks off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 on the road against Defiance.
From there, the season will extend through Nov. 11.
Last season, Mount Union was dominant in the Ohio Athletic Conference. They finished the season with a 14-1 overall record, including going 9-0 in conference play.
It's a tough act to follow for the Purple Raiders, who will look to top the OAC once again in 2023.
Mount Union football schedule and scoreboard (all times ET):
Saturday, Sept. 2, at Defiance, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, at Marietta, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Muskingum, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Ohio Northern, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7, at Heidelberg, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. Capital University, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21, at Wilmington College, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28, vs. Otterbein, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4, at John Carroll, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11, vs. Baldwin Wallace, 1:30 p.m.
