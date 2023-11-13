Mount Union to open 2023 NCAA Division III football playoffs at home against Alfred State

Mount Union defender Ian Sexton points toward the end zone after intercepting a pass during Saturday's game against Baldwin Wallace.

Second-ranked Mount Union will host Alfred State in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs on Saturday at noon.

The 10-0 Purple Raiders completed their 32nd undefeated regular season this year. They won their 34th Ohio Athletic Conference title to claim the league's NCAA automatic bid.

This will be Mount Union's 34th playoff appearance. The Purple Raiders have won a record 13 NCAA Division III national titles and appeared in the championship game 22 times.

Alfred State (6-4) won the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference title. The Pioneers are making their first trip to the playoffs.

This will be the first meeting between Mount Union and Alfred State.

Tickets are digital through HomeTown Ticketing. Prices are $10 for adults and $4 for students. Season ticket holders will be contacted with information on how to purchase their seats. The ticketing website will be online soon.

The winner of Saturday's game will face No. 13 Alma or DePauw on Nov. 25 at a location to be announced.

Purple Raiders men's cross country heading to nationals

The Mount Union men's cross country team will compete at the NCAA Division III Championships on Saturday in Newville, Pa.

The Purple Raiders earned their berth with a third-place finish at the Great Lakes Regional. This will be their 23rd appearance at the national meet.

Jeff Joseph finished seventh and Vincent Giumenti came in 11th at the regional meet. Joseph is heading to nationals for the fourth time.

Mason Kutz, Nick Wong, Stephan Ulrich, Alex Reese and Liam Blake round out the team.

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On X: @mpopovichREP

