Mount Union to add women's wrestling to intercollegiate athletic program in fall of 2024

ALLIANCE — Mount Union will add women's wrestling to its intercollegiate athletic program in the fall of 2024.

The addition of women's wrestling was recently approved by Mount Union's board of trustees. The university will become the fourth Ohio Athletic Conference school and 60th in NCAA Division III to add the sport.

"The addition of women's wrestling marks an exciting new chapter in Mount Union athletics," university athletic director Mike Parnell said in a statement. "Our strong tradition in men's wrestling will assist in building a highly competitive program for the women."

The Mount Union women's wrestling program will be developed under the leadership of head men's wrestling coach Ryan Riggs.

"Today's news is incredible for women's wrestling," Riggs said. "I'm thrilled Mount Union will provide a student-athlete championship experience for both our Purple Raider men and women."

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Mount Union will start women's wrestling program in fall of 2024