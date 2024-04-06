Mount St. Mary’s star transfer names top four schools

A highly coveted basketball transfer target has named Georgia to his top four. De’Shayne Montgomery, a guard who played his freshman year at Mount St. Mary’s, named the Dawgs alongside Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern California.

Montgomery is originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and is coming off of a breakout season for the Mountaineers. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while coming on strong toward the end of the year where he scored over 24 points in four of the final five games. He was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the year for his performance.

The Bulldogs and head coach Mike White are in dire need of incoming guard production in light of the exit of Noah Thomasson and the uncertainty surrounding freshman Silas Demary Jr. Montgomery would bring immediate experience and production as the Dawgs look to become contenders in the SEC, where they finished 11th this year.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire