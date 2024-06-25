Is this the Mount Rushmore of Steelers players?

Over the decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers have seen a massive amount of team success and have a long line of players either in the Pro Football Hall of Fame already or will be soon. But if you were creating your own personal Mouth Rushmore of former Steelers, which four guys make the list?

NFL Throwback did their Mouth Rushmore for all 32 teams and for the Steelers, they went with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw along with linebacker Jack Lambert and defensive tackle Joe Greene.

Roethlisberger and Bradshaw are the two best quarterbacks in franchise history and the source of endless debate about which one is actually No. 1. Bradshaw won four Super Bowls but many look at the numbers Big Ben put up with far less talent and rank him higher.

The one guy you just can’t debate is defensive tackle Joe Greene. Greene was the guy who turned the defense around and was the centerpiece of the Steel Curtain. Many consider Lambert on the same level as Greene while others consider former teammate Jack Hamm the better player.

Personally we have no qualms with this group of four. If we were only going with one player from a particular position, I’d probably replace Bradshaw with one of the great defensive backs this team has had. Troy Polamalu, Mel Blount or Rod Woodson all are worthy of consideration.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire