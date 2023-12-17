Mount Laurel's Kyle McCord commits to Syracuse. Entered transfer portal from Ohio State

Kyle McCord didn't stay in the transfer portal long.

McCord, a Mount Laurel native who started this year at Ohio State, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he will attend Syracuse next year.

McCord, a graduate of St. Joe's Prep in Philadelphia, played well for the Buckeyes, leading them to an 11-1 record, with the only blemish coming against Michigan. The loss was a big one; it kept Ohio State out of the playoff picture. Instead, Ohio State will play Missouri in the Cotton Bowl without McCord.

This year McCord, in his first season as a starter, threw for 3,170 yards while completing nearly 66% of his throws. He also had 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, though two of them came in the Michigan game.

But even before he sat behind C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, McCord was a winner.

While playing for St. Joe’s Prep High School in Philadelphia, McCord led the Hawks to three straight state championships, though he missed the game during his junior season due to an injury. He was one of the most sought-after high school football players in the nation when he announced he'd attend Ohio State.

He had quite the connection with Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the best college wide receivers in the nation. The two graduated from Prep together and brought that same chemistry to Ohio State. This year, Harrison grabbed 67 balls for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The pair was likely to spit up after this year anyway because Harrison is expected to declare for the draft, though he did say he could return to Ohio State.

The Orange play South Florida in Boca Raton Bowl on Thursday. They went 6-6 on the year.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Kyle McCord commits to Syracuse after leaving Ohio State