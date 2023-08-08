Mount Gilead football guide: Indians know what to do for encore to historic season

MOUNT GILEAD — If last year was a breakthrough, this one will be about the follow through for the Mount Gilead football team.

"When I arrived at Mount Gilead, they had only won four games over the course of four seasons. We had the first winning season in 20 years last year," Mount Gilead head coach Mike Reid said. "We just want to continue to trust the process and continue to improve the program each year."

Last season was a historic one for the Indians as Reid alluded to. Besides winning six games for the first time since 2004 and going 4-3 in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference, they qualified for the playoffs for the first time in school history.

Mount Gilead's Cam Vickers looks to make a play during last year's playoff football game at Worthington Christian.

That kind of turnaround is why Reid swept coach of the year honors, not only in the KMAC and Marion Star, but in the Central District and the state in Division VI. He knows what the encore needs to be. It's about not being satisfied with past accomplishments but focused on increased expectations.

"The offseason workouts and summer workouts have been extremely productive, energetic and focused," he said. "Our seniors have done an excellent job in leading, and the underclassmen have followed suit. We simply need to continue to grow together in strength of assignment and confidence and we will be fine."

Strength up front

The Indians were strong on the offensive line a year ago and will be again in 2023.

"We had great depth last year up front, and we return three starters and three other lettermen competing to step into the starting roles," Reid said.

Chief among them is third-team All-Ohioan Hayden Krinn (6-foot, 235 pounds, senior) at right guard. The other two starters are Mitch Sayers (6-5, 310, senior) at left tackle and Bryan Sayers (6-0, 185, senior) at left guard. Miguel Martinez (6-0, 250, junior) at center and Shane Carpenter (6-2, 280, junior) at right tackle give Mount Gilead a lot of size along the offensive line.

Reid will be breaking in all new skill players, however. Gone is All-Ohio quarterback Matthew Bland who accounted for 1,363 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns as well as 1,136 passing yards with eight more scores. Garrett George was an All-Ohioan at running back who amassed 1,357 yards and 14 touchdowns. Top receiver Owen High left with 21 receptions for 554 yards and five TDs.

"We have some solid lettermen coming back to those positions who are eager to contribute," Reid said.

Carson Trainer (6-2, 160, junior) or Cole Fricke (5-11, 150, sophomore) will play at quarterback, while Mason Barnum (5-8, 170, senior) or Eliot Jones (6-0, 185, junior) will line up in the backfield, and returnees Logan High (6-0, 155, senior), Cam Vickers (6-2, 190, junior) and Gabe Simpson (6-3, 175, senior) will fill receiver slots along with newcomer Jacob Wilt (5-9, 155, sophomore).

"Our senior players have proven to be tremendous leaders over the past year," Reid said. "They are highly respected by their teammates and have done a tremendous job in workouts from our winter program through our summer program."

Big hole to fill

The heart and soul of last year's defense was the coach's son, Judah Reid, who caused havoc in the middle of the line. A first-team All-Ohioan and Central District Defensive Player of the Year in Division VI, Reid accounted for 81 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He's graduated and will play at Baldwin Wallace.

Carpenter, who had 40 tackles, seven for loss and 6.5 sacks, will man the defensive tackle position in the 3-4 with Bryan Sayers and Krinn lined up at the ends where Krinn had 35 tackles, five for loss and five sacks.

Mount Gilead head football coach Mike Reid signals in a play during their first-ever playoff game last fall at Worthington Christian.

Simpson, Barnum, Carson Barnum (6-0, 200, sophomore) and Jones will fill linebacker spots. Simpson produced an all-league season with 52 tackles, 10 for loss, six sacks and two interceptions, while the elder Barnum had 50 tackles, 4.5 for loss and three sacks.

In the secondary, High and Wilt will be on the corners, while Trainer and Fricke will play safeties. High had two interceptions, and Trainer posted 29 tackles a year ago.

Continuing the progress

Reid is in his third season with Mount Gilead and 38th season in coaching football, and he is hopeful that the program is set up to continue what was started.

"We also have a very solid group of 16 freshmen coming in this year. Many of them are pushing our older kids hard for roles on this team. I am very happy with them as well," he said.

Mount Gilead finished in a three-way tie for third place in the KMAC at 4-3 with champion Centerburg and runner-up Danville proving to be the class of the league in 2022. This season is harder to project.

"All the teams will be improved and have a shot at the title and playoffs," he said, mentioning the strengths of every KMAC team. "I look to Danville and Northmor to be the frontrunners coming into the season, but we are not overlooking anybody. I have respect for all the teams in the KMAC this year. There are some great players and coaches in this league."

Mount Gilead Indians Football Bullet Points

Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic.

Coach: Mike Reid (third season, 8-13).

Assistants: Mike Reid II (offensive line, linebackers), Joe Ulrey (running backs, linebackers), Joe Ruhl (receivers, defensive backs), Jared Ruhl (quarterbacks, defensive line), Dustin Baker(offensive and defensive lines).

Postseason: Division VI, Region 23.

Playoff Appearances: 1 (2022).

Playoff Record All-Time: 0-1.

Last Year: 6-5, 4-3.

Letter Winners Returning: 9 offense, 10 defense.

Starters Returning: 6 offense, 6 defense.

Base Offense: Spread multiple formations.

Base Defense: 3-4 multiple fronts.

2023 Mount Gilead Schedule

Aug. 18: at Triad

Aug. 25: Upper Sandusky

Sept. 1: at Grove City Christian

Sept. 8: at Loudonville

Sept. 15: Fredericktown

Sept. 22: East Knox

Sept. 29: at Centerburg

Oct. 6: Northmor

Oct. 13: Danville

Oct. 20: at Cardington

2022 Mount Gilead Results

Ridgedale, W 56-0

Upper Sandusky, L 6-28

Elgin, W 42-6

Loudonville, W 18-13

Fredericktown, L 22-43

East Knox, W 22-6

Centerburg, L 14-28

Northmor, W 36-9

Danville, L 8-19

Cardington, W 44-13

* Worthington Christian, L 20-55

* denotes playoff game

