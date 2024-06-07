Mount Carmel's historic season ends

Jun. 6—FREDERICKSBURG — It was too early in the game for a turning point, but Jonas Bettleyon forced that label upon the situation.

Trinity put its first two batters of Thursday's state quarterfinal in scoring position with no outs, and the Shamrocks seemed poised to break it open right away.

Bettleyon, Mount Carmel's senior left-handed starter, responded with a strikeout and an infield pop, and was one strike away from squeezing out of the early jam.

Trinity's Dominic Haas sent a 1-2 pitch back through the middle of the diamond and Trinity scored two runs for a lead it would never relinquish. The Shamrocks ended the Red Tornadoes' most successful season, 7-1, in the PIAA Class 3A tournament at Earl Wenger Field.

"It's just an honor to be able to play with this team and create history," said Mount Carmel catcher Gavin Lasko, a four-year starter. "Everybody's going to look up to what this team was. We set the bar and hopefully people will be that bar."

The Red Tornadoes won the first district championship and first state playoff game in program history before finishing at 15-6.

"You couldn't be prouder," said Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades. "A hundred years of Mount Carmel baseball — guys that played in the pros and played all over the world and some really good teams — and no one ever did it. For this group to do it, it puts them in a special category.

"Until somebody else does it, they're up on the top of the mountain by themselves."

Trinity, the District 3 runner-up, earned a semifinal date with District 12 winner Neumann-Goretti (19-6), which beat District 3 champ Camp Hill 5-2 on Thursday. The Shamrocks, who had won 10 straight prior to their district final, were in the quarterfinals for a second time (2021).

Their start — a leadoff double by Ryan Balaban and Ayden Thelen's single and subsequent stolen base — put Bettleyon in a tight spot. But he fanned Ty Book and coaxed a high infield pop from Mark Cap before going 0-2 on Haas. The count was 1-2 when Haas lashed a ball to the right of the second base bag, scoring two.

"Yeah, it was frustrating," said Eades. "We worked it back to (runners at) second and third and two strikes, and the kid just basically slapped it up the middle and did his job. Kudos to that kid. That opportunity came up big for them. If they don't score those two, who knows the outcome. It was a huge momentum swing."

If Trinity hadn't scored in the first, the game would have been scoreless for three innings.

"Those two runs shouldn't have determined the outcome of the game," said Lasko.

The Red Tornadoes cut their deficit in half in the third. Jon Morgante hit a leadoff single and was bunted to second base. He went to third on Lasko's single and scored on the back end of a double steal.

The Shamrocks responded with four runs off Bettleyon, who entered with at 4-1 with a 1.21 ERA. A leadoff walk was followed by a single (Haas), double (Simon Wehr) and triple (Chris Beasley) before Mount Carmel reliever Clarke Cartwright came on to get an out. Balaban's two-out single made it 6-1.

"It was frustrating in general," said Bettleyon, who gave up six earned on seven hits. "It seemed like it was my worst outing. It stuck with me until the inning I got pulled, after finally settling in. Not the way I wanted to end it."

Mount Carmel could hardly get anything going against Trinity senior left Tim Cloak. He was perfect once through the order until Morgante's third-inning single, and scattered five hits in a complete game. Cloak struck out only four and walked one, but he threw first-pitch strikes to 25 of the 28 batters he faced, including 16 in a row to start the game.

Only Morgante and Lasko reached base in that sequence.

"He was just throwing strikes, and we hit every ball at them," said Lasko. "The kid was just efficient. That's what you have to do to win. If you start off ahead in the count, it's hard for the batter to come back from that."

The Red Tornadoes got a Bettleyon hit in the fifth, a Brayden Brinkash two-out single in the sixth, and Lukas Carpenter leadoff hit in the seventh but could not threaten.

"At the end of the day it's a baseball game. They hit the ball and we didn't," said Eades. "(Cloak) threw very well. He was efficient, mixed his pitches up well and changed eye-levels. Even when we did hit the ball, we hit it right at them and they made the plays.

"So you just tip your cap and wish them the best of luck on Monday."

Mount Carmel was five years removed from setting the program's single-season record of 18 wins in 2019. After the pandemic-cancelled season of 2020, the current senior class that includes Bettleyon, Lasko, Darwin Cruz and Bennett Williams gradually forged new ground.

"It just means everything," Bettleyon said. "Like our coach said, all four years we've been building up the program. With every freshman class you're building and building. We finally built the program up to where it is, and hopefully they get farther next year."

------

PIAA CLASS 3A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINAL

At Earl Wegner Field, Fredericksburg

TRINITY 7, MOUNT CARMEL 1

Mount Carmel;000;100;0 — 1-5-1

Trinity;200;401;x — 7-11-0

Jonas Bettleyon, Clarke Cartwright (4) and Gavin Lasko. Tim Cloak and Ayden Thelen.

WP: Cloak. LP: Bettleyon.

Mount Carmel: Jon Morgante 1-for-4, run; Brayden Brinkash 1-for-2; Lasko 1-for-3; Lukas Carpenter 1-for-3; Bettleyon 1-for-3.

Trinity: Ryan Balaban 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Thelen 2-for-3; Mark Cap run; Dominic Haas 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Simon Wehr 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Chris Beasley 1-for-3, tirple, run, RBI; Preston Groff 2-for-3, RBI.