Mount baseball's JT Landwehr is black and blue — and an NCAA record holder

For a small piece of NCAA history, Mount St. Mary’s sophomore JT Landwehr paid a pretty significant price.

The back of his left arm — battered, bruised and swollen after being hit by so many pitches over the course of the Mount’s recently completed baseball season, despite the presence of a protective guard — essentially became the world’s ugliest badge of honor.

“It had, I swear, every color of the rainbow,” Landwehr said of his “gnarly bruise,” which extended from just below his elbow up to his triceps. “There was some yellow. There was some red. It was gross.”

The swelling got so bad that, Landwehr said, “it looked like the triceps were humungous on my left arm.”

“People would look at my arm, and I would get a look,” he continued.

Landwehr, the team’s super steady second baseman, didn’t just get hit on the back of his left arm, however. He was also plunked in the shoulder, back, butt and shin.

He was hit so often and so early — five times in the opening series alone, an NCAA Division I record 39 times in total over the course of the season — that it became a running gag with teammates, who howled as he grimaced his way down to first base. Once the brief but sharp pain subsided, Landwehr could smile and chuckle about it, too.

An expectation developed on the team that it was just going to happen.

As the HBP’s piled up, Landwehr kept a running tally in his head. Eventually, the number got high enough that he decided to look up the NCAA record for hit batsmen and realized that he was, in fact, pretty close.

On May 22, in the third inning of the Mount’s opening game in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championships, an inside fastball from Canisius’ Peyton Consigli glanced off Landwehr’s left forearm, marking the 38th time he had been hit by a pitch this season.

That pushed him past Vanderbilt’s Brian Harris (2010) and Delaware’s Scott Davis (2012) for the single-season Division I lead for getting hit by a pitch.

“It’s definitely, like, a quirky record to have,” Landwehr said. “It’s cool, just to say that I have [an NCAA record]. But I’d rather get hits than be hit.”

As Landwehr started toward first base, he scooped up the ball that was sitting just outside of the batter’s box on the first-base side and attempted to fling it “shovel-pass style” back toward the Mount St. Mary’s dugout on the third-base side.

It was going to be a keepsake for all the pain and suffering he endured. Only, the ball inadvertently struck the leg of Canisius catcher Tommy Sheridan on Landwehr’s toss back to his own dugout, causing tempers to briefly flare.

“Now, I have to go out to home plate to explain he wasn’t mad,” Mount coach Frank Leoni said. “He wasn’t trying to hit the catcher. He was trying to get the ball. He just broke an NCAA record. I said that right in front of the catcher and umpire. And both looked at me like, “Well ...”

During the hubbub, Landwehr, Leoni and the rest of the Mount team momentarily lost track of the record-setting baseball that hit Landwehr.

“We found it. It was fine,” Leoni said.

So, why exactly was Landwehr hit by so many pitches?

Was he just really unlucky? Did Division I level pitchers in the MAAC have this little control? Or were other forces and factors at work?

“I sure hope it’s not bad luck,” Landwehr said. “It means I am headed for another tough two years [at the Mount].”

During his freshman season, pitchers worked away from the Vienna, Virgina, native and paid the price. He batted .303 over 109 plate appearances with five doubles, a homer and 23 RBIs.

So, this season, the pitchers adjusted and came inside on Landwehr.

“Honestly, I think it’s just them missing, and I just happen to be right there,” he said.

Last season, with pitchers working away from him, he was hit a total of five times. This season, after the adjustment was made, he was black and blue and an NCAA record holder.

The next closet teammate to him in terms of being hit by a pitch was shortstop and leadoff hitter Tyler Long, who was plunked 17 times.

If a pitch was close, Leoni and his staff encourage his players to just stand in there and wear it.

“Find a way on base,” Leoni said. “We want our guys to be tough. We want them to hang in there. Obviously, we want them to recognize pitches that, God forbid, if something is going to hit them in the head, we want them to get the heck out of the way.”

Last season, Landwehr likened himself to an origami figure, trying to get out of the way of anything and everything.

This season, a big reason why he was hit so often is he just stopped trying to move out of the way.

“What’s crazy is I was hit that many times in only [173] plate appearances,” he said. “You take those 39 [hit by pitches] away, and that could possibly be 39 hits.”

Landwehr’s batting average dipped to .272 this season, but his on-base percentage rose significantly to .443.

“Which is kind of crazy when you think I hit only .270,” he said.

Last Friday, in a MAAC semifinal against Fairfield in Pomona, New York, Landwehr was plunked for the 39th time, helping him to outpace Northeastern’s Luke Beckstein, who was hit 36 times, for the season lead and the record.

Fairfield went on to win 7-6 in 10 innings, ending the Mount’s season at 22-34-1 and, somewhat mercifully, ending Landwehr’s season as a target-practice dummy.

“He was tailing me all season long,” Landwehr said of Beckstein. “Me and him were going back and forth. I would go and check the website to see what number he was up to.”

Landwehr is hoping for a little relief this summer. He left Thursday for Connecticut, where he will play for the Bristol Blues in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

This past season has toughened him up, though. And he’ll be ready for just about anything that comes his way.

Even if it is a little high and inside.