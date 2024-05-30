Mount Aloysius' Quade named to all-region teams

CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College junior Tyler Quade was named to the D3baseball.com and American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings all-region teams.

The Maryland native earned a spot on the D3baseball.com first team as a utility player, while netting a second-team selection from ABCA/Rawlings. This is the third consecutive season that Quade has been named all-region by both organizations.

Quade made the list after being named the 2024 AMCC player of the year. The two-way athlete was a first-team selection as both a pitcher and an outfielder.

As a hitter, Quade led the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference in both batting average (.417) and on-base percentage (.512) this season. He hit .462 during conference play and got on base at a .574 clip. During AMCC play, he ranked second with a .731 slugging percentage.

While on the mound, he went 4-2 overall with a 3.99 ERA, but was even better in conference play by going 3-0 with a 3.23 ERA. He tallied 65 strikeouts on the season across 56 1/3 innings of work.

Being named to the all-region teams again has put Quade in a league of his own. He joins Bryan Nolan as the only Mounties to be recognized three times by ABCA/Rawlings. He is the only player in program history to make the all-region team three times from D3baseball.com.