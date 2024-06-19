Mound presence | Laurel Auto Group's Rossi stifles O in JCBL win

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Evan Rossi didn’t post eye-popping strikeout totals Tuesday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Still, Laurel Auto Group manager Adam Polites was ecstatic about the tally after the 6-foot-3 right-hander tossed a complete game in a 9-2 victory over O in the early game of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader.

“He had one walk. His biggest development is not striking everyone out, (instead) pitching to contact,” Polites said of Rossi, a Seton Hill University rising junior. “That was probably the best outing he’s had with us. Very efficient. A couple more hits than usual, but almost no walks.”

Rossi struck out six batters and walked one while limiting the O to five hits, three of those for extra bases.

“Just being able to trust every single guy behind me makes it a lot easier,” Rossi said. “I have three of my own college teammates playing out there.”

One of those Griffins teammates, Mike Gregos, went 3-for-3 and scored three runs in support of Rossi against O.

Seton Hill products Joe Fiedor doubled, drove in a pair and scored a run, and Owen Yoder had a single, a walk and scored twice Tuesday.

“I’ve been with them all year and I know I can trust those guys,” said Rossi, who was 4-0 in 20 1/3 innings during this past spring’s college season. “The rest of the guys are right there with them.

“Having them behind me makes it so much easier.”

The game was tight through five innings, as Rossi and O left-hander Grant Jensen dueled.

Laurel Auto (7-6) had an unearned run in the second and O (3-10) tied it on Anthony Maseto’s double in the fourth.

Laurel Auto regained the advantage with a run in the top of the fifth and padded the margin against the O relievers in a four-run sixth and three-run seventh.

Maseto homered over the screen in left field in the sixth for O’s final run.

“We’re starting to get into our role,” Rossi said. “It took a little bit because we had a few guys rolling in late from college season (during the first week of JCBL play). Now that everybody is back I think we’ve all clicked into place and everything is going well.”

O had opportunities but squandered a pair of lead-off doubles – by Alex Reba in the third and Niko Buffone in the fifth.

A double play pop out on a bunt attempt stifled one rally, and a 3-to-2 fielder’s choice out at the plate hampered the other scoring chance.

“We did some stupid things on the bases,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said.

“It is my fault. I didn’t hold the runner on third on the ground ball to first.

“We had a bunt-and-run on early in the game that popped up to the pitcher. That took us out of that because of the double play. We have too good of a team to be losing like this.”

In addition to Gregos and Dowden, Laurel Auto’s Ryan Bushey had multiple hits with a pair of singles.

“The last week or two we’re starting to hit our stride better than we were the first week,” Polites said. “One through 10 today and yesterday, we substituted two guys who both hit doubles. Pinch-hitters have been coming off the bench and everybody seems to be into it.

“Halfway through the year, we’re right where we’re supposed to be.”

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.