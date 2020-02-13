Mounce scores season-high 25, Furman tops Samford 86-71

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) -- Clay Mounce had a season-high 25 points as Furman topped Samford 86-71 on Wednesday night.

Mounce hit 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mike Bothwell had 15 points for Furman (21-5, 11-2 Southern Conference), which has won six in a row and keeps pace with East Tennessee State as co-leaders of the conference. Jordan Lyons added 14 points. Alex Hunter had 12 points and seven assists.

Brandon Austin had 21 points for the Bulldogs (8-19, 2-11), who have lost 11 in a row. Jalen Dupree added 16 points and eight rebounds. Robert Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Paladins swept the season series. Furman defeated Samford 101-78 on Jan. 22.

Furman plays Chattanooga at home on Saturday. Samford plays at The Citadel on Saturday.

