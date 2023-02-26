Mouhamed Gueye, TJ Bamba lift Washington State past Cal in Berkeley
Mouhamed Gueye dropped a game-high 20 points as Washington State men's basketball defeated California by a final score of 63-57 on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Berkeley. Junior guard TJ Bamba added 19 points for the Cougars, while Joel Brown led the Golden Bears in scoring with 13 points.