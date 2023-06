Mouhamed Gueye is a 6-foot-11 NBA prospect at the forward position with a 7-foot-3 wingspan out of Washington State. The 20-year-old from Dakar, Senegal set career-highs in both points (31) and rebounds (18) in his sophomore year. Gueye was named to the All-Pac-12 first team last season after averaging 14.5 points (9th in Pac-12) and 8.7 rebounds (2nd in the Pac-12).