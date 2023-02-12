Mouhamed Gueye’s 14th career double-double lifts Washington State over Washington in Apple Cup battle
Mouhamed Gueye finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds as Washington State men's basketball defeated Washington by a final score of 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Pullman. TJ Bamaba scored a game-high 20 points for the Cougars.