Motter fires no-hitter, Chestnut Ridge repeats as District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional softball champion

EVERETT, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge junior right-hander Britni Motter struck out nine batters in a no-hitter as the Lions defeated Bedford 10-0 in six innings Thursday at Everett Area Elementary School for the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship.

Motter also went 3-for-4 at the plate for the 19-2 Lions. The junior threw 67 of her 89 pitches for strikes.

The Lions claimed their second straight subregional title.

No. 1 seed Chestnut Ridge broke a scoreless game with two runs in the second inning. A pair of three-run frames in the third and fourth increased the advantage to 8-0. Single tallies in the fifth and sixth ended the game by mercy rule.

No. 3 seed Bedford closed a 14-6 campaign. Sophomore Emma Byers drew a walk.

Byers allowed eight earned runs in 31/3 innings. Emily Pratt permitted two earned runs over the final 12/3 innings.

Chestnut Ridge junior Nikki Shippey and sophomore Ally Yarnell each produced two hits. Shippey doubled twice and scored two runs. Yarnell homered, scored twice and drove in two runs. Junior Natalie Short doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Junior Grace Lazor also plated two runs. Junior Racey Scheuerman and senior Maya Wingard, a Grove City softball recruit, each doubled.

Chestnut Ridge, which beat Bedford 4-1 April 16, finished with six extra-base hits, including five two-baggers.

The Lions await the loser of Friday’s District 7 championship game between Mohawk and South Park in the first round of the PIAA tournament Monday.