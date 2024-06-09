Mott & Buttler reach point of no return with England

When Jonny Bairstow spoke to the media on Friday he insisted defeat by Australia would not “derail” England’s campaign.

Twenty-four hours later, when Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head were in full flow, it felt like England’s train was teetering on the tracks.

At that point sitting in the Greenidge and Haynes stand should have come with a health warning.

Those behind on Rihanna Drive, the street where the popstar grew up, needed more than an umbrella for protection.

In a five-over spell Australia scored 70 runs, hitting seven of the 13 bruising sixes in the innings.

England scrapped to keep themselves in the game but that proved too big an advantage to overhaul.

Defeat leaves Jos Buttler's side in a perilous position in their group, likely needing to beat Oman and Namibia well to progress to the Super 8 stage at the expense of a Scotland side who would like nothing more than dumping out their rivals.

But, perhaps more importantly, it brings back to the surface familiar questions about the direction of this England white-ball side under captain Buttler and coach Matthew Mott.

The Jacksperiment in Bridgetown – part-timer Will Jacks bowling the second over which began with two sixes and cost 22 runs - can now be added to list of missteps during last year's 50-over World Cup in India, that included the selection hokey-cokey in the opening games and the decision to bowl first in the Mumbai heat against South Africa.

These decisions are easy to criticise in hindsight but at some stage their bold calls have to start coming off.

Afterwards Buttler said bowling Jacks, making it the first time England have begun with two spinners in a T20, was a “gut call”, having seen Moeen Ali’s opener cost only three runs.

But the part-time off-spinner had only bowled two overs in T20s for England.

Seamer Jofra Archer, who has dismissed Warner nine times in 19 overs across formats, was waiting in the deep. Ask Warner or Head who they would rather face and there would be only one answer.

This was a case of England overthinking.

The decision to omit Reece Topley was another Buttler had to defend in his post-match press conference with the seamers record against left-handers like Warner and Head – an average of 19.8 in all T20s since the last World Cup in 2022 - among the best in the world.

When Mark Wood began with two leg-side deliveries and a full toss, each duly dispatched to the Kensington Oval’s short boundary by Warner – the first out of the ground towards the beach huts and rum punch on Carlisle Bay - saw Topley’s absence laid bare.

On announcing this squad England's managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key backed Mott and Buttler unreservedly but also spoke of Topley’s importance to the side.

He was billed as the man to share the new ball with Archer.

Six weeks later Topley finds himself carrying the drinks and unable to get into the XI.

Having been described by Mott as “sloppy” in the 10 overs possible amid the rain against Scotland, England's fielding was again far from perfect.

Archer was the most obvious recipient of a Jonny Bairstow glare and a Adil Rashid stare when he failed to dive to stop a Marcus Stoinis boundary.

Adam Zampa, who would later superbly tie England’s batters down with his leg-spin, delivered his cutting assessment of his opposition in the field.

“I think they were under the pump and it showed,” he said.

“Our leadership isn't like that, they are very calm.”

They were brief words that said a lot more.

England’s dressing room was said to be down in the aftermath and they now have five days to stew on the result.

They will hope a change of scenery in Antigua – they make the hour-long flight from Barbados on Sunday – brings about a change in fortunes.

Next for England is Oman on Thursday, followed by Namibia less than 48 hours later.

Even if they win both, a quirk of the fixture list means Australia and Scotland could go into their meeting in St Lucia on 16 June, the final match of the group, knowing a close Australia win would knock England out.

Of course the fact England have been here before cannot be dismissed.

They almost went out of a group that included West Indies and Ireland before going all the way to win the 2010 T20 World Cup on this very island.

In their recent win in 2022 they lost in the group stage to the Irish but came through on net run-rate before taking the title in Melbourne.

Buttler and Mott were captain and coach then but oversaw the debacle in India, England’s worst World Cup since their rebirth in 2015, which has left them on thin ice.

Progression from the Super 8s to the semi-finals would give them breathing space. Failure to even get there would rival last autumn’s struggles.

Mott and Buttler have reached the point of no return.

If the next week does not go their way, the ride may be over for one or both of them.