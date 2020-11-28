MotorTrend’s ‘NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure’ — intensity ramps up
Ride with Kurt Busch and Austin Dillon as they try to prove themselves in the playoffs in Episode 5 of MotorTrend's 'NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure.'
Latest updates as Tyson and Jones step back into the ring
Matt Patricia rubbed large segments of the Detroit Lions locker room the wrong way with how he treated players during his first two seasons.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
Jerry Jeudy is as quick of his mind as he is with his legs. The Broncos' WR had a solution for the team's QB issues.
Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game
Facing second-and-five, Washington called on "The Annexation of Puerto Rico" to pick up the first down.
It makes perfect sense.
The Kings and Jazz also are reportedly interested.
The playing career of Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley seems to be over. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Shipley will be going on injured reserve, and that he’ll be “starting his coaching career.” Arians suggested that Shipley’s Monday night injury, originally downplayed as a stinger, was far more severe. Shipley, 34, entered the league in [more]
Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Free Press sports writer Orion Sang grades Michigan football after the Wolverines' 27-17 loss to Penn State.
Steph Curry wasn't injured during this accident.
The NFL has been managing COVID as well as it can all season, but things are reaching a tipping point.
The Clippers' decision to make a coaching change rather than overhaul their roster sends a clear message: Last season's failure was on Doc Rivers
The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has a much deeper bench for his second season than for his first. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points as Vanderbilt held off Valparaiso 77-71 Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Pippen put Vanderbilt ahead to stay by scoring six straight starting with a pair of free throws with 4:24 left at 61-59.
The Buckeyes had their game vs. Illinois canceled while No. 8 Northwestern fell at Michigan State on Saturday.
Mike Tyson stepped onto a spotlighted stage Friday and weighed in at 220 pounds, ripping off his shirt to reveal a muscled torso that could belong to an athlete of half his 54 years. The former heavyweight champion moved into a COVID-protective glass box and went nose-to-nose with Roy Jones Jr., once the most talented fighter in the world. Jones' 210-pound frame was slightly less toned, but still clearly in better condition than most of his fellow 51-year-olds.
Ohio State officials are unsure when the team can practice again, let alone play next week at Michigan State, after an outbreak of COVID-19 put the No. 3 Buckeyes' Big Ten title hopes in danger. ''I have no clue what this afternoon or tomorrow will bring or next week will bring,'' athletic director Gene Smith said Saturday. Three more college football games across the country were canceled or postponed Saturday, including Florida State hosting Virginia.
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down who made the best and worst signings and moves during NBA free agency.