MotorTrend’s ‘NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure’ — intensity ramps up

The Associated Press

Mike Tyson stepped onto a spotlighted stage Friday and weighed in at 220 pounds, ripping off his shirt to reveal a muscled torso that could belong to an athlete of half his 54 years. The former heavyweight champion moved into a COVID-protective glass box and went nose-to-nose with Roy Jones Jr., once the most talented fighter in the world. Jones' 210-pound frame was slightly less toned, but still clearly in better condition than most of his fellow 51-year-olds.