MotorTrend’s NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure — Meet the moment
Go inside race control for the first time and watch as Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and others battle for a spot in the Championship 4.
A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.
A Texas high school learned its football season is over the day after one of its defensive linemen attacked a referee during a game.
The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.
Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.
Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.
The ultimate trick play worked by Kai Millner in an Arizona HS game
Where will you have to be to get the Steelers-Washington game on a FOX affiliate?
A moment of carelessness cost Brooks Koepka a cut in the final PGA Tour event of 2020.
Nothing about Russell Westbrook is typical, including this exchange he had with Ish Smith once being traded to the Wizards.
The first order of business for the Detroit Lions, once the season ends, will be hiring a General Manager and a head coach. The second order of business for the Lions — and the first order of business for the new G.M. and coach — will be to make a decision on quarterback Matthew Stafford. [more]
Members of the Philadelphia 76es give thoughts on the hire of Doc Rivers and the firing of coach Brett Brown.
If it wasn't for this, Tom Brady could potentially have seven rings to show off.
The Seattle Seahawks have listed three players as doubtful and four as questionable, including Carlos Dunlap, against the New York Giants.
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back one of the members of last year's title team to run it back.
Redick discussed the most impressive aspect of Williamson's game and it wasn't his high-flying dunks, either.
Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
Marv Marinovich, who had a brief pro football career but is best remembered for the way he attempted to construct his son Todd Marinovich into the perfect NFL quarterback, has died at the age of 81. Marinovich played on both the offensive and defensive lines at USC and was captain of the 1962 team that [more]
Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez says he ripped Matt Patricia, then supported him after the fired Detroit Lions coach adjusted his approach.
Tavon Austin was the Rams No. 8 overall pick back in 2013. He never lived up to that draft status with the team, spending the first five seasons of his career with the organization between St. Louis and Los Angeles. But after signing with the Packers this week, Austin’s new quarterback thinks the wide receiver [more]