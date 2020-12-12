MotorTrend’s NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure — crowning a champion
Go behind the scenes at Phoenix Raceway for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship race in the final episode of MotorTrend's 'NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure.'
Go behind the scenes at Phoenix Raceway for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship race in the final episode of MotorTrend's 'NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure.'
The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.
The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.
After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
Gunner Olszewski didn't learn fashion from Cam Newton.
Talen Horton Tucker, who scored 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, has quickly made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.
Michael Irvin and Mike McCarthy are salty about being affiliated with a lousy team
Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.
McCann, 30, was the second-best free agent catcher on the market behind J.T. Realmuto, and the Mets had been targeting McCann over Realmuto, per SNY's Andy Martino.
Hope may be lost for a Tom Brady return in New England.
Los Angeles Clippers' reserve dynamo paid his respects to LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday night.
This week we're backing the Seahawks to win big over the Jets and the Raiders to pull off a bit of an upset over the Colts.
A few notes on the Knicks’ preseason win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
Arizona State scored on the opening kickoff and had a 14-point lead in the opening minute. D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State scored twice in the opening 56 seconds to rout rival Arizona 70-7 Friday night. ''I've never been part of a game like that in my life,'' Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis said.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was impressed with the play of second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker on Friday.
Andrew Luck hasn’t played since 2018, and after no one ruled out the quarterback’s return immediately after his retirement, Luck’s name hasn’t surfaced much over the past year. But Luck is only 31. Could he still pull a Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods or Aldon Smith and return one day? Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t [more]
Former Rockets star Chris Paul just sold his 10,000-square-foot mansion in Houston after three price cuts and a year on the market.
Patrick Reed is 18 holes away from a $3 million bonus, but he insists he's not thinking about it.
The NFL's all-time sacks leader said he didn't think he could have shown restraint if it was his kid.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.