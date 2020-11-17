MotorTrend’s ‘NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure’ — it’s now or never at Daytona

Yahoo Sports

As we barrel towards the fantasy playoffs, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to tune up your lineup before a championship run. Is it Jameis Winston time? With Drew Brees out for a stretch, the guys are going all-in on Winston in a couple of leagues at the quarterback position. New England Patriots breakout stud Jakobi Meyers is your waiver priority for the wideout spot. Andy and Scott have a few more names to target as well. Pickup options at the tight end and running back positions are very bleak. Let the guys parse through the junk pile and recommend a few players that could save your season. Make sure to tune in five times a week to the Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you listen to podcasts.