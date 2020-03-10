MotorTrend app: See the Daytona 500 from behind the helmet

The fifth and final episode of the “NASCAR All In: Battle for Daytona” docuseries is live. Produced by MotorTrend Group in partnership with NASCAR, fans who have downloaded the app and subscribed have been treated to behind-the-scenes access as three teams prep for the Daytona 500.

That goes up a notch in the final episode, titled “Win the Damn Race,” which gives viewers an in-depth and up-close look at “The Great American Race” itself.

MORE: Download the app to watch

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All of the offseason work and previous episodes have led up to this moment, and cameras are there to capture the emotions before and during the race — including Corey LaJoie’s unfiltered reaction following a frightening last-lap wreck with Ryan Newman.

In this docuseries, fans will receive exclusive, inside access to NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and Corey LaJoie preparing for the Daytona 500 from the vantage point of the athletes, their race teams and their families. MotorTrend will go off the track for an emotional, behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of real-life NASCAR racing.

All five episodes are available to watch as the sports documentary series chronicles the commitment, struggles and sacrifices in the chase for greatness at the biggest race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Click here to catch up on the entire series so far, including the finale.