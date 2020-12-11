NASCAR Xfinity Series team Our Motorsports has announced its expansion to a two-car program for the 2021 season.

Tyler Reddick, a Cup Series regular for Richard Childress Racing and two-time Xfinity Series champion, will drive the team’s second Chevrolet Camaro in the Xfinity season opener on Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway.

A team release noted that a full driver line-up and sponsorship for the second entry will be announced at a later date.

The team previously confirmed former Camping World Truck Series driver Brett Moffitt as full-time driver of its No. 02 Chevrolet in 2021.

Moffitt ran that entry in 29 of 33 Xfinity Series races this past season, along with his Truck Series duties.

“We want to build on the momentum that Brett and the Our Motorsports crew provided us in 2020,” team owner Chris Our said in the release.

“We’ve moved in a larger shop and are putting the people and equipment in place to be a fixture in the series for years to come.”

Reddick will make his first Xfinity start since winning the 2019 season finale and series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’m very thankful to Our Motorsports for the opportunity and am looking forward to partnering with Brett to get the season off to a solid start,” Reddick said in the release.

This past season, Reddick’s rookie Cup campaign saw him earn three top-five and nine top-10 finishes on his way to a 19th-place finish in points.

Read More About NASCAR

NASCAR to run full course at Circuit of the Americas in 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour announces 2021 schedule Darlington moves NASCAR Throwback Weekend to the spring

Our Motorsports expanding to two-car Xfinity Series program originally appeared on NBCSports.com