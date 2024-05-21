Motorsports and demolition derbies coming to Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Motorsports will once again be part of this year’s Erie County Fair.

The Motor Event Series at the Buffalo News Grandstand will include the following:

August 13 : 406 FMX High Air Tour (4 p.m. and 8 p.m.) – freestyle motocross featuring top riders from X-Games and Nitro Circus. Free with fair admission.

August 17 : Ultimate Night of Destruction (7:30 p.m.) – Bus demolition derbies and the compact car double figure 8 racing championship. Prices range from $28.50 to $36.41, but the event is free for kids 12 and under.

August 18: Demolition Derby (1 p.m. and 6 p.m.) – Vehicles from across the region will compete to outlast the rest. Prices for reserved seating range from $31.89 to $39.80.

These events join a series of concerts and other performances happening at the Buffalo News Grandstand, including Travis Tritt, Gabriel Iglesias and Quinn XCII.

Tickets for Buffalo News Grandstand events go on sale here on June 7 at 10 a.m. Fair admission goes on sale July 1.

Latest Local News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.