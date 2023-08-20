Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries as bike malfunctions on Kansas roadway: KSHP

Kansas Highway Patrol were investigating a Saturday collision that left two people injured.

At 10:55 a.m., officers arrived to the area of Southwest 10 Ave. and Southwest 50 Road in Barton County on reports of a crash between two vehicles, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

An investigation determined the 20-year-old driver of a Harley Davidson motorbike and the 49-year-old driver of an Indian Scout motorbike were traveling west on Southwest 50 Road.

Then the Harley Davidson experienced a mechanical malfunction.

The bike’s driver drove off onto Southwest 10 Ave. in attempt to regain control of the vehicle. Unable to stop, the 49-year-old hit the Harley Davidson.

Both vehicles came to a rest within the intersection.

The 20-year-old was transported to an area hospital and believed to have suffered serious injuries.

The 49-year-old was also transported to an area hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries.