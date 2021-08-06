Motorcyclist killed in crash in north Fresno, police say
The Fresno Police Department says the motorcyclist was riding near Swift and Blackstone Avenues when the bike collided with a vehicle.
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.
The Florida governor is taking on Ben & Jerry's while his state grapples with record COVD-19 cases.
LPL Financial has reportedly fired affiliated adviser Eileen Cure amid allegations of racism after TikTok videos surfaced of her admitting […] The post Financial advisor fired for alleged ‘no Blacks’ comment exposed in TikTok video appeared first on TheGrio.
A California driver was captured on video harassing a Black woman with a “Black Lives Matter” flag on her vehicle. Brenton […] The post Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag appeared first on TheGrio.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has opened an investigating into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades
A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people, including the plane's pilot, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.
Feds say those involved used coded language and wire payments to traffic the guns.
The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.
The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon at a highway intersection in Encino, Texas. A sheriff said 29 migrants were believed to be inside.
CHICAGO — It was a shooting by a police officer in a busy CTA station downtown last year, scattering Red Line commuters at rush hour and leaving the Chicago Police Department to again confront the conduct of some of its own captured on a viral video. On Thursday the officer who fired at a man during a lengthy struggle on the Grand Avenue platform was hit with felony criminal charges, still a ...
"I am unsure of the gentleman's first name but ... he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington," an anonymous tip said.
The Duchess of Sussex is launching 40x40, a program for all centered around women mentorship.
The toddler had at least one gunshot wound to the head when police arrived, court records said.
This op-ed argues that Republican lawmakers are cynically trying to co-opt the #FreeBritney movement.
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, whose detention has thrown US-China feud into focus, urge judge to throw out extradition request Meng Wanzhou arrives for the extradition hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou say American prosecutors acted in “bad faith” and abused the Canadian justice system when they pursued the Huawei chief financial officer, in final arguments of the telecoms executive’s closely watched extradition proceedings. In a
An officer pointed his gun "directly at" the two young girls, who cried and wet their beds during the encounter, according to the lawsuit.
Ashli Babbitt was the victim of an "ambush," says the Babbitt family attorney preparing a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $10 million in damages against the Capitol Police and the officer who fatally shot the woman during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
The man told investigators he and the victim had been "hanging out and drinking" in his car before he dragged her into the snow where she died.