Motorcyclist killed in collision with a deer in Berks

Aug. 18—A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a deer Friday morning on an Alsace Township road, Berks County emergency officials said.

The accident was reported about 7:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Friedensburg Road, about a mile northeast of the village of Five Points.

State police are investigating, but a report was not immediately available.