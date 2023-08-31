Motorcyclist dies on Brooklyn roadway; driver he hit busted for not having license: NYPD

A motorcyclist died after crashing his ride on a Brooklyn roadway and slamming into a Honda driven by a man with no driver’s license, police said Thursday.

Waki Knight, 41, was heading north on Third Ave. near 51st St. in Sunset Park about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his Gaijin motorcycle, cops said.

He toppled over and slid across the asphalt into a passing 2022 Honda driven by 26-year-old Justin Vargas, cops said.

Knight suffered a massive head injury and was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died.

He lived a block away from where he crashed, cops said.

Vargas remained at the scene, but was taken into custody after cops determined that he didn’t have a driver’s license.

He was charged with being an unlicensed operator, cops said. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Thursday.