‘Motorcycle Mary’ Rides Onto ESPN’s ’30 For 30,’ Doc About Legendary Speed Demon Executive Produced By Lewis Hamilton & Ben Proudfoot

EXCLUSIVE: ESPN Films has acquired the documentary Motorcycle Mary ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 7.

The 22-minute film by Haley Watson – her directorial debut – tells the story of Mary McGee, known as Motorcycle Mary, a legend in the world of motorsports who became the first woman to compete in road races and motocross competitions in the U.S. The documentary is executive produced by Formula One great Lewis Hamilton and two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot (The Queen of Basketball, The Last Repair Shop). Rachel Greenwald (MINK!, The Best Chef in the World) produced the film.

'Motorcycle Mary' poster

Motorcycle Mary will feature “stunning never-before-seen archival footage and photographs from McGee’s life,” according to a release. McGee first hopped aboard a 200 cc Triumph Tiger Cub in the 1950s, later trading that in for a Honda C110. She was off and gunning from there.

“Born in Alaska on the eve of World War II, McGee’s early life is riddled with fear but, with her older brother Jim’s guidance, she conquers her apprehensive nature and discovers the art of composure—a skill that serves her to take on the racetrack,” notes a description of the film. “Following in her brother’s footsteps, her remarkable racing odyssey begins in the world of cars, where she outshines her male competitors, only to later discover her greatest sense of freedom racing motorcycles. She was the first woman to race motorcycles in the United States. Confronted by sexism and personal tragedy, Mary perseveres, pushing herself to greater and greater heights—culminating in her most hair-raising challenge: Becoming the first person ever to solo the grueling Baja 500 on a motorcycle.”

Motorcycle Mary will become part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 Shorts catalog. Per the network, its premiere on ESPN will be announced at a later date.

“Mary McGee’s story is not only a testament to her incredible skills and perseverance but also an inspiration to all who dare to break barriers,” observed Marsha Cooke, vice president and executive producer of ESPN Films. “Motorcycle Mary captures her indomitable spirit and the trailblazing legacy she leaves behind in the world of motorsports, and we’re looking forward to bringing it to ESPN audiences soon.”

Mary McGee

Motorcyle Mary is a production of Breakwater Studios, the company founded and run by Proudfoot, who has been Oscar-nominated three times in the last four years, winning his second Oscar in March for The Last Repair Shop, which he directed with Kris Bowers.

Watson is a cinematographer and producer whose credits include The Beauty President and the Oscar-winning The Queen of Basketball, the documentary short directed by Proudfoot that tells the story of Lucy Harris, a towering figure in the world of sport who became the second woman drafted by an NBA team after she won three national titles in college and a silver medal at the Olympics.

Motorcycle Mary will make its debut as part of Tribeca’s “Shorts: Personal Best” program on Friday, June 7, with additional screenings set for June 13 and 15.

ESPN’s 30 for 30 series has won Emmy and Peabody awards. Its monumental 2016 film O.J.: Made in America, directed by Ezra Edelman, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

