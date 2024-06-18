Motorbike rider, 9, dies after Interlagos crash

Interlagos is a renowned Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit [Getty Images]

A nine-year-old Argentine motorbike rider has died after sustaining serious injuries in a crash during a practice session at a junior competition in Brazil.

Lorenzo Somaschini was riding in the free practice for the Honda Junior Cup on Friday, one of the region's largest youth racing events, when he crashed at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo.

Somaschini, from Rosario, was taken to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital where he died on Monday, according to event organisers SuperBike Brazil.

Event officials said Somaschini received immediate medical attention and was initially stabilised, but his condition then worsened and he was moved to intensive care on Saturday.

"Everyone on the SuperBike Brazil team is appalled by this event and expresses our sincere sorrow to all of Lorenzo's family and friends," the organisers said in a statement.

Known as Lolo, the junior rider had the number 99 on his bike in homage to three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

The retired Spanish rider said on Instagram: "My heart breaks because I was his idol and he had my number. Unfortunately, motorcycles can give us everything, at any time. A very big hug to the family."

The Junior Honda Cup is an event for riders aged between eight and 16 to ride modified motorbikes with specially adapted pedals and handlebars, which can reach speeds of up to 100km (62 miles) per hour.