Motorbike blocks Jonas Vingegaard during Tour de France stage 17

Lawrence Ostlere
·1 min read
Jonas Vingegeaard attempts to pass between a motorbike and car on the mountain (Eurosport/Twitter)
Jonas Vingegeaard attempts to pass between a motorbike and car on the mountain (Eurosport/Twitter)

A stalled motorbike blocked Jonas Vingegaard on his attempt to win stage 17 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Vingegaard was climbing the giant Col de la Loze, a 28.1km slog averaging 6% gradient to the highest point in this year’s race, at the end of the Tour’s queen stage.

The Dane had already shaken off his main rival for the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogacar, and set off in pursuit of the leader on the road, Austrian rider Felix Gall, when he was brought to a standstill by a logjam ahead.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

A media motorbike appeared to stall on the mountain, forcing the car behind it to stop suddenly. Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma teammate Wilco Kelderman were close behind and had to stop before squeezing through a narrow gap between the car and another bike amid a swarm of spectators.

Some fans gave Vingegaard a push to help him get back on his way but in truth he was unlikely to have ever caught Gall, who eventually won the stage with a healthy gap to second-placed Simon Yates, with the man in the yellow jersey eventually finishing fourth.

more to follow...

Recommended Stories