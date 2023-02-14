Motor sports icon Travis Pastrana on attempting to make 2023 Daytona 500 field: ‘This is my one chance’
The motor sports icon and stunt performer will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's NASCAR team.
NASCAR releases entry lists for Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series for this weekend's races at Daytona International Speedway.
Cale Yarborough and Donnie Allison crashed on the last lap of the 1979 Daytona 500, handing the win to Richard Petty. One of the 500's major moments.
Kyrie Irving isn’t interested in talking about what his long-term future could be with the Dallas Mavericks, and he doesn’t understand why people don’t think he can play well off the ball. “All I know, this is really playing basketball with a lot of high-level, high-IQ players and making it work,” Irving said before his first home game Monday with the Mavericks and All-Star teammate Luka Doncic. Irving’s home debut in Dallas came a week after the blockbuster deal became official to bring the potential free agent from the Brooklyn Nets.
The 2023 She Believes Cup takes center stage across the USA over the next week and the USWNT are primed for some intriguing games.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's full press conference after a Feb. 12, 2023 win at Ohio State.
Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, 51, will return to full-time racing with an NHRA dragster team in the Top Alcohol category.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and according to Ian Rapoport, he's using it.
With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory. What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later? If Carr wants to play this year — and if he [more]
After Trice died, a letter he wrote, segregated in a hotel room the night before the fatal game, was found. "The honor of my race (is) at stake."
For all the convoluted, complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and/or words that become NFL plays, they can be a lot simpler. The play that put the Chiefs ahead for the first time in Super Bowl LVII had only two words in the call. Corn dog. That’s the name of the snap that featured received Kadarius [more]
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for Chiefs.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Kevin Love hasn't appeared in the last nine games, as he has fallen out of the rotation. It led to a difficult conversation with the team.
The former Dublin Coffman High School and Kentucky sprinter had another record-breaking weekend.